Maine Potatoes Being Served at Ninety Nine Restaurants

Ninety Nine Restaurants are now serving Maine potatoes exclusively at their 103 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. The Maine Potato Board made the announcement on their website.

Caribou Russet potatoes will be used 100% for baked potatoes while a variety of Maine potatoes will be used for fries, skins and mashed servings.

The president of Ninety Nine Restaurants, Charlie Noyes, said the quality and flavor of Maine potatoes is one of the best. He said “We are happy to support local, and it makes that decision even easier when the local product is one of the best.”

The Caribou Russet potatoes being offered at Ninety Nine Restaurants are grown at Irving Farms. Jeff Irving from Irving Farms Marketing said “It’s what we call a potato lover’s potato because the natural flavor is top notch. Sure, it tastes great with all of the toppings like butter and sour cream and cheese, but it also tastes great on its own.”

Don Flannery is the executive director of the Maine Potato Board. He said the board is “excited about the future” working with Ninety Nine Restaurants who have strong roots in New England. He said he believes Maine potatoes are the best and it’s “been a delight to work with their team to ensure quality local agriculture being used in their restaurants.”

Get our free mobile app

There are four Ninety Nine Restaurants in Maine including Auburn, Augusta, Biddeford and Topsham.

Reach out to the Maine Potato Board if you have any questions or need more information.

Lakefront Log Home is Spacious & Private, Cross Lake Township, Maine