Aroostook County & Maine Farming Community Mourning a Pioneer

The farming community is mourning the loss of an influential leader whose impact on Aroostook County and Maine, cannot be measured. The family of Lionel "Chooch" Theriault Jr., announced his passing on their Facebook page, earlier in the week. Mr. Theriault has been seen in many commercials over the last couple of years helping to tell the story of Theriault Equipment and the many local farmers they have helped over the years.

Mr. Theriault spent most of his life right here in Aroostook County living in Caribou and Presque Isle. He took over the business that was started in 1958, from his father. In the spots, you can sense the great pride that he had in our area, and in his family. He was not someone who just sold farm equipment, he was an advocate for farming in Maine and is revered by many for his service to the local community. As word of Theriault's passing started to spread, many comments have been made about his generosity and exceptional customer service. See him featured in this video as well as many others.



It is apparent that Lionel used his time on earth to connect with almost anyone who came in contact with him. There is now a void in the farming community that can't be filled but the example that Mr. Theriault set can be followed for generations to come. Our thoughts go out to Mr. Theriault's wife, and his family during this difficult time. You can read his full obituary here and donations in his memory can be made to the Aroostook House of Comfort in Presque Isle. Please note that Theriault Equipment in Presque Isle will be closed on Friday, August 20 to honor the life of Lionel Theriault Jr.

