Maine Man Crashed Car on Runway at Jetport and Damaged Gate

A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after he crashed his vehicle through a gate at the Portland Jetport.

The Portland Police Department said George Gillmore drove through a fire gate and abandoned his car on the runway. The vehicle damaged the gate and grass at the airport, according to WGME News.

Driver Refused to Answer Questions

Police contacted Gilmore at the Embassy Suites in Portland where he was staying as a guest. He refused to cooperate with police and did not answer questions about the incident.

Facing Multiple Charges

Gillmore was summoned and charged with criminal trespass, leaving the scene of an accident, driving to endanger and aggravated criminal mischief.

Runway Closed Temporarily

No flights were affected by the incident. The runway where the car was left was closed temporarily for about 40 minutes.

