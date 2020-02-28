Maine Man Arrested For Threatening to Burn Apartment Building

30 year old Michael Baldwin of Mexico, Maine, has been arrested for threatening to burn down a 3-story apartment building in Rumford.

According to News Center Maine, Michael Baldwin was evicted from his unit in the apartment on Wednesday and subsequently threatened to burn the building down on Thursday morning.

Authorities received complaints from the building's maintenance worker that someone had apparently messed with some electrical wiring in the building and it had caused a small fire inside the wall of a unit on the second floor.

Baldwin was charged with misdemeanor crimes of criminal terrorizing, criminal mischief and violation of conditions of release. At the time of the arrest Michael Baldwin was already out on bail waiting for a trial for an earlier arrest for assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.