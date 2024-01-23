Maine Man Arrested for Breaking into Post Office & Stealing Mail

A 30-year-old man from Auburn was arrested after he broke into a Post Office in Paris, Maine and stole mail and equipment.

Man Broke into Post Office and Stole Mail and Equipment

Police said Winston McLeod broke into the Post Office on Tremont Street on Paris Hill sometime between January 13 and January 14, 2024.

Facing Multiple Charges

McLeod is facing several charges including criminal mischief, burglary, violation of condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the Sun Journal.

Arrested and Taken to Jail

McLeod was taken into custody in Rumford on Monday. He was transported to the Oxford County Jail.

Transferred to a Facility in New Hampshire

The United States Postal Inspection Service transported McLeod to a location in New Hampshire as the investigation is ongoing.

