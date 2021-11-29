Oxford Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in Paris, Maine

Police say a 40-year-old Oxford man died after the pickup truck he was driving went off the Hebron Road in the town of Paris late Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Paris Police Department, at around 11:15 a.m. it appears the driver lost control of his 2011 Ford pickup and the vehicle went off the road and partially rolled over into some trees.

WMTW-TV reports another motorist stopped to help and found the driver of the pickup unresponsive. The unidentified man was able to pry open the truck's door with a crowbar and cut away the airbag but the driver remained trapped in the wreckage.

Police and emergency crews arrived at the scene minutes later. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Police Chief Michael Dailey.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Police say the man was alone in the truck and no other vehicles were involved.

The man’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.



The Hebron Road/Rt. 119 was closed for about two hours Sunday while the crash was being investigated and the vehicle was removed.

Paris Police were assisted at the scene by the Norway Police Department. The Paris Fire Department, Norway Fire Department and PACE ambulance also responded to the crash.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.