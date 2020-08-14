38 Year Portland Mail Carrier Gets Restored Classic Jeep Surprise

I really hope that if I ever make it being the most tenured member of the WBLM air force, maybe the can mark my achievement with refurbished Blimp.

Not necessarily a huge Goodyear type dirigible, maybe just a cool little drone-type thing I can fly around the backyard.

When you've dedicated decades of time and talent a one place, it's quite a beautiful thing to be recognized for it.

It's even better when you receive a very special gift to commemorate your years of service.

It gets even better when a piece of the history you lived and worked through gets restored just for you.

That's what happened this to Henry. He has worked for the Portland Post Office for 38 years. His milestone was honored with the gift of a restored postal delivery Jeep.

Remember when we were growing up and our Highlights magazines came to our homes in these very cool rigs? The look on Henry's face tells us that he sure does.

You can see the some of the restoration process in the photos from Tucker Cianchette's Facebook post below.

What an incredible thing to do for a fellow that absolutely deserves it. It says in the post that "Henry is the number 1 most tenured carrier of 241 in Portland."

Congratulations to Henry from your friends at WBLM. We look forward to seeing this on the road someday.