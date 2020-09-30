Maine Man Appeals Murder Conviction

A Maine man convicted of murdering two men and a boy in the southern Aroostook town of Amity ten years ago is appealing his conviction.

Thayne Ormsby’s appeal, filed in U.S. District Court, contends he was interviewed by detectives for three hours after he asked for a lawyer. He also contends his trial lawyers were ineffective.

Ormsby was convicted of the 2010 stabbing deaths of 55-year-old Jeffrey Ryan, Ryan's 10-year-old son Jesse, and a family friend, 30-year-old Jason Dehahn.

Ormsby was 20 at the time and had just moved to Aroostook County from Ellsworth.