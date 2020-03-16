Maine Man Seriously Wounded in Home Shooting

State Police say a Bangor man has been charged in connection with a shooting inside a home in Millinocket Sunday afternoon where another man was seriously wounded.

45-year-old Jason Mulligan was taken into custody Sunday evening by the State Police Tactical Team after they entered the home at 298 Penobscot Ave.

Millinocket Police responded to the house about 5 PM to find Mulligan had barricaded himself inside.

The wounded man is in his 20’s and was taken to EMMC in Bangor by the Life Flight helicopter from Millinocket Regional Hospital during the night.

He suffered a serious gunshot wound and his name is not being released at this time. The injured man, along with a man and woman, were rescued from the home after the tactical team entered it around 8 PM. The man and woman freed were not injured.

Mulligan is charged with aggravated attempted murder and was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. He likely will make his first court appearance either today or Tuesday.