Limestone Man Charged Following Rollover in Amity

A Limestone man was charged with OUI following a rollover crash early Monday in the southern Aroostook town of Amity.

Maine State Police say 53-year-old Timothy Burns was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 1 around 12:30 a.m. when his 2010 Ford Focus went off the road and into the ditch. The car rolled over and ended up on its roof, according to a news release from Sgt. Joshua Haines.

Burns was transported by Houlton ambulance to the Houlton Regional Hospital with what police called "non-life threatening injuries."

The investigation revealed that Burns was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash and that his license status was suspended, Haines stated.

Burns was charged with Operating Under the Influence and Operating While License Suspended.