Maine Man Accidentally Shoots Himself Showing Off Gun

A Maine man visiting his sister in Connecticut is facing numerous charges after police say he accidentally shot himself in the thigh while showing off his gun.

Forty-one-year-old Mountain Robicheau, of Wesley, Maine told police he was showing his sister a .40-caliber pistol when his finger slipped on the trigger.

Robicheau’s sister told police she and her brother had been drinking and “did some marijuana, too.”

Officers responding to the house in Killingly found a shell casing, glass pipes used for smoking marijuana and a jar with marijuana inside.

Police also confiscated a samurai sword, a .44 Magnum revolver and another pistol, which they say Robicheau had no permits for. He is free on $50,000 bond.