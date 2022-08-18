They’re Not Just Empty Words From Maine Bureau of Highway Safety

The slogan is catchy. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

And Maine Bureau of Highway Safety along with local and state law enforcement agencies are participating in a national campaign that is underway now. The program is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA info here

Maine Bureau of Highway Safety says impaired driving is one of the most often committed crimes in our state.

For the vast majority of Mainers, we get it. Driving impaired is never a good idea. All it takes is one mistake when your ability to judge and react in a difficult situation is not at 100%.

So the campaign is really targeted to the minority that isn’t paying attention to all the radio, t.v., internet messages about impaired driving. Whatever it takes to get through to them is worth it.

We hear about fatalities all the time and many times the root cause is impaired driving. It doesn't have to be that way.

There is, or should be, no shame in having your keys taken away from you when needed. It is perfectly okay to call someone and ask for a ride.

And it’s not just impaired driving that we should be thinking about as this national campaign ups its message.

Here is a simple law that gets ignored all the time. If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be on.

And here's more some need to hear over and over.

That text can wait.

Hands free driving is a good thing.

Driving closer to the speed limit than that aggressive guy behind you is totally okay. Let them slow down, or pass you. Don’t speed up just because they are in a hurry.

Keep reading those messages on the signs along I 95. They are always clever, yet also good advice. All you can hope for is that those that aren't obeying those signs, start to.

