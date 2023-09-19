Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – Monday September 18

Here are the Maine Girls' and Boy's High School Soccer scores for games played and reported on Monday, September 18th.

Girl's Scores

Falmouth 3 Windham 1

Kennebunk 5 Biddeford 1

Southern Aroostook 3 Fort Fairfield 1

Thornton Academy 3 Scarborough 2 (OT)

Waynflete 8 Old Orchard Beach 0

Boy's Scores

Buckfield 5 Pine Tree Academy 1

Easton 5 Katahdin 0

Edward Little 2 Hampden Academy 1

Fort Fairfield 3 Madawaska 0

Mount Abram 2 Monmouth Academy 0

Sumner 4 Woodland 0

Telstar 8 Vinalhaven 2

