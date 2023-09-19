Maine Eighth Grader Injured after Being Hit by Car

An eighth grade student was hit by a vehicle after stepping into traffic in Lewiston on Monday afternoon.

Child Hit by Vehicle after Stepping into Traffic

The Lewiston Police Department said the child was not in a crosswalk. The incident happened around 2:30 pm in the area of East Avenue and Green Street.

Eighth Grader Injured after Being Hit by Car

The student had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the local hospital, according to WMTW News.

Police: Driver Stayed on the Scene

Police said the driver who hit the child remained on the scene. Lewiston Police Department Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said the driver will not likely face charges. Names, ages and gender were not released.

Contact Police if You Have Information

Officials said the student may have been with friends who ran off after the accident. If you know anything about the incident and have information to share, contact the Lewiston Police Department.

