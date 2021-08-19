Maine Forest Rangers Air-Lift Hiker, Doubletop Mountain, Maine

The Maine Forest Rangers rescued an injured hiker with a helicopter air-lift off Doubletop Mountain in Baxter State Park Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The woman is from Middletown, New Jersey and was climbing down Doubletop Mountain to Kidney Pond with a group of friends when she sustained an immobilizing injury to her lower leg.

Some of the people with her went to get help while others in the group stayed with the woman on the mountain as she continued to work her way down.

Paramedic’s with the Old Town Fire-Rescue and a Maine Forest Ranger helicopter crew rescued the injured climber and picked her up and flew her to Kidney Pond in Baxter State Park at the base of the mountain.

The rescue team treated her on location and she was then transported to Millinocket Regional Hospital where her injuries were attended to by the medical staff.

The Maine Forest Rangers posted a video of the helicopter flying in and picking up the hiker. Watch the video and see the amazing skill and training of these experienced rescuers.

Rangers also put up on their Facebook a photo of the helicopter with the lift.The Maine Forest Rangers have a compelling Facebook page with a lot of photos and videos of their actions and training.

The Maine Forest Rangers and the Old Town Fire-Rescue were involved in another helicopter rescue on Mount Chase, August 9, 2021. The Maine Game Wardens and Patten Ambulance helped too.

A 27-year-old woman had what officials described as a possible broken leg. Jinni-Mae Campbell was injured in an area of steep terrain. Read more and check out some of the photos from that helicopter air-lift rescue.

