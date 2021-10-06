See the Maine Forest Rangers in Action [GALLERY]

How awesome are the Maine Forest Rangers? Every Time you visit their Facebook they are doing something incredible.

They’re up in helicopters leaning out the door rescuing people or they’re putting out fires in Maine and even states like Montana recently. They also honored fallen Hancock Sheriff's Office Deputy Luke Gross with a flyover at his services. They do it all.

Plus, they take great pictures and share them on social media for us to see.

You got to love their motto too - Mission Ready. That says it all. It’s such a good feeling knowing these are the people looking out for us.

Take a look at the gallery and all the hard work out Maine Forest Rangers do.