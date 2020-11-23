Maine Fishermen Missing Off Massachusetts Coast

According to the Bangor Daily News, four men are missing following the early-morning sinking of a Maine fishing boat off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the 82-foot fishing boat Emmy Rose sent an automated distress call about 1 AM. I t was due into Gloucester, Massachusetts, at 6 AM after fishing for haddock, hake and pollock.

Rink Varian, the boat's owner said:

I hope to God they find them. I just want to go on record saying this wasn’t because they weren’t an experienced crew. That wasn’t it. These guys were very experienced. They were the best.

Varian said rescuers had located an empty life raft, an oil slick, but not a sign of the crew.

Obviously, our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this disaster. Hopefully, the four crewmen will be found safe.

