2020 American Music Awards Winners: See the Full List

The 2020 American Music Awards winners have been announced! The show took place on Sunday (November 22) at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. The event aired on ABC at 8 PM ET and was hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch led with eight nominations each at this year's show while Megan Thee Stallion earned four nominations. Additionally, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby each earned four noms.

Performers included BTS, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, The Weeknd, Bieber, Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

See the full list of 2020 American Music Awards winners, below.

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

WINNER: Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”

Favorite Social Artist

WINNER: BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat “Say So”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

WINNER: Taylor Swift “cardigan”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

WINNER: Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

WINNER: BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

WINNER: Harry Styles - Fine Line

Taylor Swift - folklore

The Weeknd - After Hours

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

WINNER: Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone “Circles”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist – Country

WINNER: Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album – Country

Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get

WINNER: Blake Shelton - Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen - If I Know Me

Favorite Song – Country

WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) “Nobody But You”

Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

WINNER: Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby - My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake

WINNER: Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

WINNER: The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

WINNER: Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Summer Walker, Over It

WINNER: The Weeknd, After Hours

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Summer Walker “Playing Games”

WINNER: The Weeknd “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist – Latin

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist – Latin

WINNER: Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favorite Album – Latin

Anuel AA - Emmanuel

Bad Bunny - Las que no iban a salir

WINNER: Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song – Latin

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

WINNER: KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

WINNER: twenty one pilots

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

WINNER: Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

WINNER: Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Kygo

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

WINNER: Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour