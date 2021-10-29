The 2021 American Music Awards are just around the corner!

According to a press release, the ceremony this year will provide "marquee performances and signature breathtaking moments." A list of performers will be announced at a later date.

The AMAs have announced three new categories for this year's show, which include Favorite Trending Song, to showcase viral TikTok hits, as well as Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite Latin Duo/Group.

Below, here is everything else you might want to know about this year's American Music Awards.

When Are the 2021 American Music Awards?

The 2021 AMAs will take place on Nov. 21 at 8 PM ET.

How To Vote for the 2021 AMAs:

Voting is now open for fans through the American Music Awards website and via social media. For the first time ever, fans can also vote for their favorite artists via TikTok by searching "AMAs" on the platform. Fans can vote once per method each day.

How Are AMAs Winners Chosen?

Nominees are chosen through "key fan interactions" such as placements on the Billboard charts; song and album sales; and radio airplay. Winners are chosen based on fan votes.

Where Will the 2021 AMAs Take Place?

The AMAs will return to Los Angeles, Calif. this year and are set to take place at the Microsoft Theater. Fans can purchase tickets to the show via AXS.

Who's Nominated at the 2021 American Music Awards?

The 2021 AMAs nominees were announced on Oct. 28 — see the full list of nominees here! First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo is the most-nominated artist this year, with nods in seven categories. The Weeknd follows with six nominations, followed by Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and Giveon with five each.

Who's Hosting the 2021 AMAs?

The 2021 AMAS host has not yet been announced. Last year, actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the awards show.

How To Watch the 2021 American Music Awards:

The AMAs will be streamed live on ABC night-of. The show will also be available to watch the next day via Hulu.