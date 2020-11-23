Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 185 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 10,544 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 177.

A total of 7,986 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 95 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Eighty-one people have recovered with 11 hospitalization. There has been one death.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).