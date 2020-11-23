Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
There are 185 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Maine now has 10,544 confirmed cases.
- The number of people who have died from the virus is 177.
- A total of 7,986 have recovered in Maine.
There is a total of 95 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Eighty-one people have recovered with 11 hospitalization. There has been one death.
RELATED NEWS: US-Canada Travel Ban Extended Again Until December 21st
The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
Enter your number to get our free mobile app