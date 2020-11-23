Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 185 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Maine now has 10,544 confirmed cases.
  • The number of people who have died from the virus is 177.
  • A total of 7,986 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 95 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Eighty-one people have recovered with 11 hospitalization. There has been one death.

