Maine Wardens Respond To A Double Drowning On Messalonskee Lake

UPDATE @ 5:20 PM on June 7th

According to the KJ, the two people that were presumed drowned were a 19 year old male and a 21 year old male. They, along with two other male friends, had been swimming off a pontoon boat on Monday afternoon.

A gust of wind blew the boat away from the swimmers. Two were able to swim to the boat. The other two, went under and never resurfaced.

Original story follows...

According to WMTW, Maine Game Wardens responded to a double drowning on Messalonskee Lake.

While details are still coming in, it appears that wardens were called to the lake at about 12:45 PM on Monday, June 7th.

According to the KJ, the incident took place off Route 8 in Belgrade.

The identities of those involved have not been revealed.

Sadly, it is the second drowning incident in Maine in as many days. On Sunday, a South Portland man died when he drowned in the Saco River.

This story will be updated...

