‘Zenon’ Star Kirsten Storms Undergoes Brain Surgery

Our supernova girl is on the mend! Kirsten Storms revealed she recently underwent surgery to remove a large cyst from her brain.

"I spent the last few years having random health issues that I disregarded as side affects to my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age," the Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century star wrote on Instagram. "When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent 'migraines') my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the 'safe side' - even though that isn’t his area of expertise. Truly a great doctor."

The actress continued, "That’s when we stumbled upon a rather large, very full of fluid, cyst that was attached to the lower portion of brain. I feel very fortunate that my situation wasn’t more serious and that I had a wonderful neurosurgeon who immediately knew how to fix it."

Storms explained that she's looking forward to getting back to work on General Hospital, on which she's played the character of Maxie Jones off and on since 2005.

"I’m excited to get back to it after my recovery. (Yes, they shaved a portion of my head, so please no comments if you don’t like my hair. It’s temporary)," she wrote before jokingly adding, "Again, thank you to everyone for sending positive vibes my way. It’s not gone unnoticed. Fun fact: I now firmly believe the new plates in my brain will give me some sort of special ability. Fingers crossed I can suddenly knit a sweater in 1 day. Ooo maybe 1 hour."

Last week, Storms posted on her Instagram Stories to confirm to fans that "what they had to drain and remove was not cancer."

"I want to clarify that right now before the internet goes crazy wild with rumors about this," Storms wrote. She also revealed at the time that the cyst had split into two, leading to noticeable pressure in her skull once doctors went in to remove it.

Storms' additional acting credits include roles in Johnny Tsunami, Zenon: The Zequel, Zenon: Z3, Kim Possible and Days of Our Lives.

