Heartwarming Video of Moose Calf Being Rescued from Drowning in Allagash, Maine

Moose Rescue

Going viral on Facebook over the weekend is a rescue of a baby moose up north in Allagash, Maine.

According to the post by Casey Hafford who was in the video, the calf was abandoned by its mother and it started to drown until they stepped in.

Do Moose Typically Abandon Their Young?

It's impossible to know what went through momma moose's mind in this situation but according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG), it is not common for calves to be abandoned but mothers will at times leave their calf if she thinks they're in a safe place and will return in hours or even days.

Will the Mother Moose Abandon the Calf After Coming Into Contact With a Human?

It is often said that a mother animal will abandon their young if they carry the scent of a human. This concern was raised multiple times in the comments of the video, but that is likely not the case in this situation.

ADFG states this is largely a myth that likely started with good intentions to keep people from disturbing animals in the wild. It is not uncommon for babies to be handled by biologists and later reunited with their mothers without issue.

Here's hoping this baby moose of Allagash got back to their mother safely and shout out to these guys who were at the right place at the right time to rescue such an amazing and beloved creature.

