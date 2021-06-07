Old Town Woman Charged in Daughter’s Death

A 28 year old Old Town woman was arrested Sunday and charged with manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

The Maine State Police took Hillary Goding into custody June 6 in Lincoln, Maine. She was taken to the Penobscot County Jail at 85 Hammond Street in Bangor.

Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss said the Old Town Fire and Rescue responded to 149 Center Street Friday around 10:48 pm after Goding called 911 and said her daughter was unresponsive and not breathing.

Moss said the child was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center Friday, June 4 and pronounced dead, Sunday June 6.

The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Sunday. The results have not been released at this time, said Moss.

Agencies investigating are Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Old Town Police Department.

The first court appearance for Hillary Goding is Monday, June 7 at 1 pm at the Penobscot Judicial Center at 78 Exchange St, Bangor, Maine.

Resources:

The headquarters for the Maine State Police in Penobscot County is at 198 Maine Ave, Bangor, Maine. Additionally, the Old Town Police Department is located at 150 Brunswick St, Old Town, Maine. The Old Town Fire Department is located at the same address, 150 Brunswick Street in Old Town.

The Maine Department of Public Safety’s address is 45 Commerce Drive. Augusta, ME 04333. The Public Information Officer is Shannon Moss.

The Department of Health and Human Services has an office at 19 Maine Ave, Bangor, Maine.