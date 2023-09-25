Maine Distillery Celebrating One Year Anniversary

H & S Spirits is right on Route 1 in Harrington, in Washington County at 1363 Main Street.

And it’s been there just about a year. The One Year Anniversary will be celebrated this coming weekend.

Open House is Saturday September 30th, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And you can find their products now available in Maine stores. Here’s a link to help in your search. H & S has been expanding slowly into multiple agency liquor stores in the state and have expanded their offerings to 9 different Spirits.

They are also in discussions to expand the availability of the products into Hannaford's in Maine.

Back to the beginning

Maybe the reason that H & S are the first in Downeast Maine to open a distillery is because one just doesn’t open something like that. As you can well imagine the legal aspect of getting all your paperwork in order for the Federal government might have some changing their minds about starting a business involving spirits.

Myron Spaulding is the S of H & S and I asked him if this was a lifelong dream and he said:

The process of getting the legal issues in order took over a year and a half, so it feels like a lifetime

Myron also points out if your hobby is furniture making, you make furniture. If it is working on cars, you work on cars. But if it’s operating a still,

That's illegal. You can't just do it as a hobby.

Myron, you might know as the owner and operator of Swamp Yankee Bar B Q. They participated at the Bangor Food Truck festival and numerous other Townsquare media events. If you encountered Myron at one of those you know he’s a very personable guy.

With Swamp Yankee BBQ only keeping Myron busy during the summer, the distillery now keeps him busy during the winter. They’ll be at the tasting this weekend.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

About the name, H & S Spirits, Myron Spaulding Is the S and his wife, and Harrington Maine native Linda Hammond is the H. When I asked Myron if he first suggested S & H as a name instead of H & S, he said:

I know better

The blueberries and cranberries used in their process come from Harrington too. Another source of pride.

Courtesy H&S Spirits Courtesy H&S Spirits loading...

The open house is 21+ and will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday September 30th at H & S in Harrington.

Asked about putting a year under his belt he said:

We survived our first year and are doing well and having a great time. We still plan on staying a mom & pop distillery with 100% hands on and look forward to more people trying our products.

