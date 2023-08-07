21-Year-Old Maine Man Died in UTV Rollover Crash

A 21-year-old man from Gouldsboro died in an UTV rollover crash Sunday in Washington County.

Fatal UTV Crash

The Maine Warden Service said Ethan Taylor was driving the vehicle with his passenger, 27-year-old Kimberly Billings of Gouldsboro around 12:15 pm. They were traveling on the 42-000 road in Township 36.

Rollover after Dog Jumped from Vehicle

Mark Latti, Communications Director, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said “a dog who was also riding with them jumped out. Taylor, who was driving the UTV, looked back to see the dog, but when he did, he turned the steering wheel which caused the UTV to start to roll, and then it appears he overcorrected the steering, causing the ATV to roll over.”

Pinned Under the UTV

Taylor was pinned under the UTV after he fell off the vehicle. Wardens arrived on the scene and were able to get the UTV off of him. Latti said Taylor “had already passed away.”

Passenger Taken to Hospital

Billings was taken to Down East Community Hospital where she was treated and released. Taylor’s body was taken to the Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home.

Multiple Agencies Assisting

Assisting the Maine Warden Service was the Grand Lake Stream Fire Department, LifeFlight of Maine and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be updated when it is released, and made available.

