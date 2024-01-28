Five People Rescued in Maine after Crashing through Ice on UTV

Five people were rescued Saturday evening on Moose Pond in Denmark after falling through the ice on an UTV.

Five People Crashed through the Ice on UTV

Three children and two adults were riding on the ice when they fell through around 5:26 pm. Neighbors heard screams for help and contacted rescuers.

Stood on Roof of UTV until Help Arrived

The Denmark Fire Department said the water was shallow enough for all five people to stand on the roof of the UTV until help arrived.

Ice Sled and Dry Suits Used for Rescue

First responders used dry suits and an “ice rescue sled over the ice and floated on open water,” said the Denmark FD. The sled was used to bring one or two people at time to safety. All five were on shore within 47 minutes. They were taken to an area hospital with hypothermia.

No additional information was released. Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more details are made available.

