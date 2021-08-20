Maine COVID-19 Update for Friday, August 20

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported 185 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-19 death in the state.

Aroostook County had eight new infections for a total of 169 so far this month. Currently, 93 people are hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19, nearly half of those patients are in intensive care.

After falling to low levels in June and early July, new coronavirus cases have been climbing since then, as the Delta variant has taken hold. Maine's seven-day average for new cases is now close to 165 per day.

Latest Vaccination Data

The latest data shows just over 70% of Mainers, age 12 and older have now received their full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A new wave of coronavirus infections has been surging in the past month, mostly among those who have not been vaccinated.

Public Health officials are urging everyone who can to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves as well as other people who are most vulnerable to the disease.

U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine has tested positive for COVID-19. King's office said he began feeling mildly feverish on Wednesday and tested positive the following day. The 77-year-old senator said he's definitely “not feeling great” but said he’s doing better than he would have if he had not been vaccinated. King is now quarantining at his home in Maine.