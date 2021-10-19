The Maine Center for Disease Control on Tuesday reported seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 882 new coronavirus infections since its last update on Saturday.

Aroostook County recorded 43 new cases in that three day period, dropping the County's active caseload to an estimated 237. Penobscot County, which has been a hot spot for the virus over the past several weeks, added 111 new cases and nine more hospitalizations.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations are on the Rise Again in Maine

Maine is seeing another spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations after a steady decline since late September. There are currently 201 people being treated for the disease in Maine hospitals, with 68 patients in intensive care and 31 on ventilators. Health officials have consistently reported that 85-90% of the most severely ill patients are not vaccinated.

The state's vaccination dashboard shows nearly 1700 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, including booster shots. About two-thirds of Maine residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

READ Wednesday's Update from the Maine CDC here.

New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick Public Health on Monday reported another COVID-19 death as well as 53 new cases in the province. Officials say there were 138 recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 849. There are currently 61 people hospitalized with the disease in New Brunswick, including 20 patients in intensive care.

New Brunswick's COVID-19 rapid testing program has expanded province-wide. Public Health says anyone who is not a positive COVID-19 case will be able to pick up free rapid-test kits that can be administered at home. A kit has five tests to be used over a 10-day period. Pick-up centres include Edmundston Regional Hospital, Grand Falls General Hospital and Madawaska Medical Clinic in Clair. Each site has limited hours.

