The Maine Center for Disease Control on Wednesday reported seven deaths and 16 more hospitalizations related to COVID-19. The agency also added 649 new coronavirus infections to the state's tally.

Aroostook County has 40 new cases and two additional hospitalizations attributed to the disease. The number of known active infections in the County rose to an estimated 244.

Penobscot County recorded 71 new cases and had one more hospitalization. There are now 203 people being treated for COVID-19 in Maine hospitals, with 67 of those patients in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

Rural Somerset County, which has the state's lowest vaccination rate, is dealing with a surge in new coronavirus infections. Somerset had 57 new cases and five new hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Maine's Vaccination Rate is Slowly Rising

Maine's vaccination dashboard shows over 4,800 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered on Tuesday, and well over half of those were booster shots. Two-thirds of Maine residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials have consistently reported that 85-90% of the most severely ill patients are not vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge at numerous sites across the state, with many pharmacies offering walk-in clinics.

New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick Public Health on Tuesday confirmed three more people have died as a result of COVID-19. There were 50 new cases reported and 122 recoveries, dropping the number of active cases in the province to 774.

Free rapid COVID-19 tests that people can administer at home are now available at various sites in New Brunswick for those who have not tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday 11,822 rapid-test kits were distributed across the province.