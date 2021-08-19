Maine CDC Reports 12 COVID-19 Deaths, One in Aroostook County

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Thursday reported 12 COVID-related deaths, including one more in Aroostook County, and 182 new coronavirus cases across the state.

Eleven of the deaths are the result of reviews of death certificates filed earlier this year, according to a spokesperson for the CDC.

Aroostook County has 16 new infections for the second day in a row and a total of 161 cases so far this month. The Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain of coronavirus in the latest testing by the Maine CDC.

Two residential care facilities in Houlton are closed to visitors after a number of residents and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The Gardiner Health Care Facility and the Madigan Estates Nursing Home announced the restrictions as the Maine Center for Disease Control investigates the outbreaks.

The Elm Tree Diner in Houlton will also be closed for the rest of this week after an employee tested positive for the virus. Officials are advising anyone who ate at the restaurant between August 13th and 17th to get tested if they have any symptoms.

The University of Maine System has announced it will once again require everyone to wear masks inside its buildings. The masking requirement applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors at all campuses, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. The mandate is in effect until at least Sept. 30.

The Bangor School Committee has voted unanimously to approve a back-to-school plan that requires face coverings for students and staff. WABI reports parents and council members spoke at last night's meeting mostly in support of the plan.

New Brunswick Public Health reported 16 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. There are 115 known active cases in the province, with one person in hospital.