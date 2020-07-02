Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday 34 new cases of COVID-19. There were no deaths in the state related to the coronavirus.

Maine has a total of 3,328 cases with 2,698 recovered. The number of people who have died from the virus in Maine is 105.

Read the latest updates below on the coronavirus in Maine as the state lifts quarantine for some northeastern states. Also, masks are required in many coastal towns & places as tourism increases.

READ MORE: Maine Lifts Quarantine & Testing for Three Northeastern States

READ MORE: Governor Mills to Issue Executive Order to Enforce Face Coverings in Maine’s Tourist Areas

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).