Governor Mills to Issue Executive Order to Enforce Face Coverings in Maine’s Tourist Areas

Governor Mills announced today a plan to issue an executive order requiring large retail stores, lodging, restaurants, outdoor bars and tasting room in coastal counties and Maine's largest cities to enforce the state's face covering requirement.

"With more people coming to Maine's coastal towns and cities, the use of face coverings will become more important," Mills said in today's Maine CDC briefing. To that end, she announced that in the coming days, she will be issuing an executive order for businesses in the coastal counties and more populated cities to enforce the State's face covering requirement. The Governor suggested simply putting up signage that says "No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service."

The counties where businesses will be required to enforce the face covering requirement are those that are expected to have an influx of people in the next few months: Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland and York as well as the more populated inland cities Bangor/Brewer and Lewiston/Auburn.

The face covering enforcement requirement will be added to the certification checklist that businesses must agree to when opening.

"We don't think we're asking too much," Mills said.

Also In today's Maine CDC briefing, Dr, Nirav Shah the cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maine is now at 3,294, an increase of 41 since Tuesday. 2,922 of those cases are confirmed while 372 are deemed probable.

There were no new deaths reported of a person with COVID-19, keeping the total number at 105.

351 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 29 are currently hospitalized with 8 of those in critical care and 3 patients on ventilators.

2,671 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, an increase of 25 since Tuesday.

The total number of diagnosed active cases of COVID-19 is 518, an increase of 16.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 molecular tests that have been performed as of Sunday is 96,610 with a cumulative positivity rate of 3.85%.

The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development has released a list of businesses they may now open as part of stage 3 of the Mills Administration's Restarting Maine’s Economy plan.

The following businesses may now reopen as long as they commit to complying with requirements of State COVID-19 prevention checklists.

Bars and Tasting Rooms remain open for outdoor service only until further notice

Outdoor recreation

Overnight Summer Camps

Entertainment

Indoor Amusement

Movie Theaters

Outdoor Amusement

Performing Arts Venues

Casinos (Pending checklist approval)

For movie theaters, guidance calls for limiting seating to allow for at least six feet of physical distance between non-household members. The suggested way to do this is by leaving empty seats between household groups and limiting seating to every other row.

Maine's two casinos, Hollywood Casino and Oxford Casino are allowed to open July 1, but guidelines have not yet been released and their opening is dependent on that checklist approval.

You can view the full list of businesses and read the guidelines for each on The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development's website.

If the Maine CDC detects any resurgence of the virus, the state will slow down the stages and reinstate restrictions.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.