Maine Lifts Quarantine & Testing for Three Northeastern States

Maine is lifting its quarantine and testing requirements for visitors from three more northeastern states.

Gov. Janet Mills said beginning Friday, the state will allow residents of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey to visit Maine without having to quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test result.

Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont have been allowed to travel to Maine and stay in commercial lodging establishments with no additional restrictions since June 12th.

Mills said the requirements are lifted for the five states because "the prevalence of active cases of COVID is still similar to Maine's metric.

Meanwhile, large retail stores, lodging, restaurants, outdoor bars and tasting rooms in coastal counties and Maine's largest cities will soon be enforcing the state's face covering requirement.

The state mandate will apply to counties that expect an influx of tourists this summer: Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland and York as well as the more populated inland cities of Bangor/Brewer and Lewiston/Auburn.