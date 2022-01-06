Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby is January 29 & 30, 2022

Maine’s Largest Ice Fishing Derby

The Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby is January 29 & 30 and people are excited about the 17th annual event this year.

Prizes

The $45,000 in prizes are huge with a cash purse worth $21,000. There’s also a prize of a 2022 Ski-Doo Skandic 600 Ace, as well as a Sportshack Ice Shack and an ultimate fishing package offered as prizes.

Derby Lakes and Waterways

Maine’s largest ice fishing derby is held on several lakes and waters including Long Lake, St. Froid Lake, Eagle Lake, Beau Lake, Carr Pond, Cross Lake, Square Lake, Glazier Lake, Portage Lake and the St. John River.

Registration

Registration can be done at Long Lake Fishing Derby’s website. The fees are just $15 per day, $25 for the weekend, and $5 per day for kids 13 and under.

Interview

We had a chance to talk about the big event with Paul Bernier, the Chairman of the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Paul discusses the growth of the annual event over the years. We also discussed how this is a great opportunity to bring the whole family.

Paul also talks about the new location for the weigh station and base camp at the Lake View Restaurant in St. Agatha.

Listen to the Interview:

More Info

For more information about the sponsors and rules and regulations, go to the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby website. You can also stay updated and visit them on their Facebook page. Be sure to hit the like button.

Proceeds benefit the Edgar J Paradis Cancer Fund.