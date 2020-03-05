Lizzo Calls Out TikTok for Removing Her Bathing Suit Videos

Lizzo called out TikTok for deleting her bathing suit videos off of the platform.

The "Truth Hurts" singer shared a TikTok video on Tuesday (March 3) where she revealed to her millions of followers that the popular video app has been deleting the videos of her donning a bathing suit.

The 31-year-old lip-synced to a song that repeatedly says "I know," seemingly shading the app for deleting her videos of her in a bikini as an act of body shaming.

“Tiktok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” she wrote as the first caption. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits.” She added, “I wonder why Tiktok… we need to talk.”

While Lizzo claimed that there are multiple videos the app took down, a spokesperson for TikTok told Page Six that they restored the singular deleted video. They claimed that they have contacted the singer's team as well.

The reason for deletion had nothing to do with her body type. "The spokesperson told us that one of the videos initially did not appear to meet TikTok’s community guidelines because it looked like Lizzo was flashing her underwear, so it was removed," the outlet reported. "However, after TikTok reviewed the video and saw that Lizzo was in fact, wearing a bathing suit, TikTok restored the video to her page."