Lizzo performed a cover of Harry Styles' hit song "Adore You."

On Monday (February 17), the "Good As Hell" hitmaker kept the lovefest between her and the former One Direction singer going after singing her own version of Styles' track on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. This comes after Styles performed a cover of "Juice" in December and later joined Lizzo on stage to surprise fans with a duet ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.

She introduced her performance by noting how much she loves Styles' album, Fine Line, which dropped last tear. "I’ve been listening to the entire album. Like, Fine Line is my jam," she said. "I listen to it in the morning, on the plane, and so I already sing the song, so now I get to do it with a live band my way.”

Lizzo then performed her version of "Adore You" and even busted out her trademark flute solo. But that's not all: She also changed the lyrics to showcase her love for the British crooner, singing, "Oh Harry, I walk the fire for you, just let me adore you."

Listen to Lizzo's cover of Harry Styles' "Adore You," below:

During her interview with BBC, host Clara Amfo asked Lizzo a fan question about what her favorite British import is, and the singer replied, "My favorite British import would be Harry Styles."

"I’ve got a problem, I’ve got to stop talking about him," the "Good As Hell" hitmaker added before revealing that Styles' charm "doesn’t even hit the tip of the iceberg. Tip of the other things too."