Liam Hemsworth and new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks were spotted kissing this week.

The Hunger Games star, who sparked dating rumors with the 21-year-old model last month after he was photographed introducing her to his parents in Australia, confirmed the relationship with a kiss.

In photos published by New Idea, the couple engaged in some steamy PDA at the Byron Bay Beach in Australia before getting cozy in the ocean and laughing together as they soaked up the sun.

Based on the snaps, the pair look genuinely happy and it appears Hemsworth may have found love again less than five months after splitting from wife Miley Cyrus. The on-again-off-again couple, who were married for less than one year, quietly reached a divorce settlement late last month.

The actor was also romantically linked to Dynasty star Maddison Brown in October, but the romance fizzled out before it really began. Soon after, Hemsworth was seen with Brooks and a source later confirmed to Us Weekly the two were seeing each other. "Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella," the insider said. "His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him."

As for the "Slide Away" singer, she is now dating Cody Simpson.