Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Reach Divorce Settlement a Year After Getting Married

The traditional first anniversary wedding gift is something made of paper, and for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth that came in the form of divorce papers.

As TMZ reports, the estranged couple settled their divorce and would be filing documentation on Tuesday (December 24), which is 366 days after they secretly tied the knot during an intimate ceremony on December 23, 2018.

Though there has been plenty of emotional turmoil spiraling around the breakup, the logistics of the divorce reportedly were smooth, since they don't have any kids (though Cyrus gets custody of all 15 of their fur babies). They also signed a prenup, so splitting up property wasn't complicated. The actor filed for divorce in August, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Cyrus and Hemsworth may not be legally single until the end of February (it takes six months to finalize after filing), but they've both done their fair share of dating since they separated. The pop star shared a short-lived romance with model Kaitlynn Carter after the two were infamously photographed kissing before news broke that Cyrus and Hemsworth had called it quits. For the past few months, the 27-year-old has had a hot and heavy relationship with Australian singer-songwriter Cody Simpson. Meanwhile, the Hunger Games star had been romantically linked to actress Maddison Brown until he was recently spotted introducing his parents to model Gabriella Brooks.