Miley Cyrus Doesn’t Regret Telling Her Exes to ‘Eat Sh–‘ on Her New Album

Miley Cyrus doesn't mind telling her exes to "eat sh--" on her new album, Plastic Hearts.

Her latest record, including the music video for "Prisoner" featuring Dua Lipa, references the pop star's past relationships. In fact, a message at the end of the video features a memorable dedication to her one-time lovers: "In Loving Memory of My Exes. Eat Sh--."

On Wednesday (December 9), the "Midnight Sky" singer spoke to Australian television show The Project about the moment. During the interview, Cyrus revealed that the message was intended more for herself rather than her exes. "I think life can be very painful and sometimes poking fun at it and laughing along with it ... I feel like life is laughing at me, you know? Pulling its strings," she explained to the host. "Just creating whatever chaos that it wants to and it doesn't take it easy on us."

"I think that was a way that I was able to kind of fight back at that and poke a little fun at it and create something that was campy and that was kind of the perfect bookend for what we made," Cyrus added.

Although she claims the message wasn't entirely directed at her exes, other messages on her record reference the men directly. The Jonas Brothers, for instance, are referenced in her album booklet.

Additionally, Cyrus confirmed that the song, "WTF Do I Know?" is about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.