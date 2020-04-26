Lewiston Man Killed After Catching on Fire While Working on Car

A man from Lewiston has died following a tragic accidental fire Saturday night at his home on Cottage Street.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 57 year old Gary Labonte was in his yard working on his car. He was working on replacing the fuel pump, and in doing so had drained the contents of the vehicle's gas tank into fuel cans on the lawn.

While working on the electric fuel pump, a rogue spark caused an explosion of the nearby fuel which led to Labonte being set on fire. After authorities arrived, Labonte was transported to Maine Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Our thoughts go out to the man's friends and family.