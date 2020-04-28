Maine Store Owner Loses Hilarious Bet With His Wife
This is one of the funniest things we've seen since the whole quarantine thing started!
According to WABI, the husband and wife duo who own Levant Corner Store made a friendly little bet about the business's Facebook page.
Jamie Clark bet her husband Jason that the store's page would hit 5,000 likes in just a few short days. Jason disagreed- and he was wrong. That would be why you saw the 80's cartoon character He-Man running all over town delivering customer's to go orders.
Take a look at some rare footage that was captured of He-Man in Levant, Maine before he had to return to the kingdom of Grayskull, or wherever He-Man goes?
