Let’s Make Whoopie Pies

Whoopie Pies. The beloved official state treat for Maine. That wonderful comfort food made of chocolate and a fluffy center! But did you know where they originated?

Whoopie pies are a New England tradition. Some believe they actually originated from the Amish in Pennsylvania. The Amish called them “gobs”.

Labadies Bakery in Lewiston started selling these wonders in 1925. You can still purchase whoopie pies from Labadies either online or in person. Their bakery is still open for business.

I have a wonderful old family recipe I thought I’d share. These were made for me by my mom and still bring a smile to my face when I get to eat them.

Whoopie pie cake

1/3 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

1 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 heaping tablespoons baking cocoa

3/4 cup milk

Mix shortening, sugar, egg, milk and vanilla together until smooth. Sift together flour, baking soda, salt and cocoa then add to creamed mixture. Drop by tablespoons onto greased cookie sheet.

Bake at 375 for 10 minutes then let cool.

Cream filling

3/4 cup shortening

1/4 large jar of marshmallow fluff

2 teaspoons vanilla

3/4 cup confectioners sugar

Combine all ingredients and beat until fluffy. Once whoopie pie cakes are cool you can assemble your treat and enjoy

