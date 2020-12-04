Mariah Carey collaborated with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for a merry and bright new Christmas music video, and it's exactly what we need just in time for the holidays!

On Friday (December 4), Carey premiered the music video for her new collaboration, "Oh Santa!," which is also part of the Apple TV+ holiday musical special, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.

The video takes place in Santa's workshop with the women on a stage belting out Carey's original holiday song. Together, the trio looks like an iconic girl group, with each taking turns serving their impressive vocal runs and ad libs. Elves, including Carey's twins, Monroe and Moroccan, can be seen gallivanting around them.

Watch the festive music video, below.

Grande was beyond honored to appear with the Queen of Christmas. "(No I’m not okay nor will I ever recover) love u forever @mariahcarey," she wrote via Instagram.

Grande also shared a meme of "how it started vs. how it's going." The first image showed Grande's tweet to Carey nine years ago when she was a fan. The second image is a photo from their music video together.

See the post, below.