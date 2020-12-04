Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

The first major snow storm of the season is expected to hit northern Maine and New Brunswick this weekend. Forecasters say heavy snow will overspread the region Saturday night and Sunday. Early snowfall predictions range from 5 to 10 inches. Strong, gusty winds may also create blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions.

Friday ~ Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. Highs around 37/+3.

Friday Night ~ Cloudy with a few snow flurries possible. Lows near 30/-1C

Saturday ~ Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Winds picking up late in the day. Highs around 35/+2

A winter storm watch is posted from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening

Saturday Night ~ Snow. Heavy at times. Windy, with areas of blowing snow. Lows near 28/-2C

Sunday ~ Snow continues. gusty winds and blowing snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Total snowfall from the storm could range from 5 to 10 inches.

