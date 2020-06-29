Katy Perry Felt Suicidal After Her 2017 Split From Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry admitted she contemplated suicide after her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom in 2017.

The 35-year-old singer gave one of her most candid interviews to date, opening up to CBC about hitting rock bottom following both her breakup and the release of her fifth studio album Witness, which failed to live up to sales expectations.

"My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective, but for me, it was seismic," Perry said. "They say if a ship is one degree off from their navigation, they'll land on a different continent."

"I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be," she continued. "And then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed."

Perry explained it was "so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way and be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time."

The pop star also recalled her suicidal thoughts at the time: "Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped."

Thankfully, she's in a better place and has a much clearer mind these days.

"My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I’m not disposable, and that every person that’s been created has a purpose," she added.

Perry and Bloom broke up in early 2017 but then reconciled later that year. She's now pregnant and expecting the couple's first child together this summer. The mom-to-be is gearing up to drop a brand new album later this year as well.