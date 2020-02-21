Justin Bieber Ranks Hailey Bieber’s Friends

Justin Bieber ranked his wife's friends on television.

The 25-year-old took over The Late Late Show With James Corden and played his viral segment "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on Thursday (February 20) night's episode. In the segment, celebrities have to answer tough questions or eat a disgusting food item. The Biebs chose to answer truthfully.

The talk show host asked the "Yummy" singer to rank Hailey Bieber's friends: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne, or be forced to eat bull penis.

After taking a moment to decide, Justin chose to rank the friends. “Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne," he surprisingly said. "But here’s the thing — let’s go back to it though," he told Corden. “I know Kendall the best, I’ve spent the most time with Kendall," he explained. "She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara."

“So I have nothing against those people," he shared. He explained that he has a better relationship and knows Jenner better than Hadid or Delevingne. "It’s just I have a better relationship... it’s not like I’m like ‘Screw Cara!’ I don’t want to eat a bull’s penis. It is what it is," he concluded.

