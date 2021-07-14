Fans Defend Justin Bieber Following Viral Video of Him Seemingly Yelling at His Wife Hailey

Fans are coming to the defense of Justin Bieber following a viral video of him seemingly yelling at his wife, Hailey Bieber. So, what actually happened?

On July 9, Justin performed at the Wynn Las Vegas at the opening of Delilah along with the launch party for Kendall Jenner's new business venture, 818 Tequila. He also performed five songs with Diplo at the hotel's XS nightclub.

Fans videotaped the moment that Justin and Hailey were seen walking through the hotel's lobby with security and posse in tow. The "Stay" singer was seen seemingly talking loudly, even yelling, and pointing at Hailey.

The original video was viewed over 1 million times before it was deleted and the Twitter account that posted it suspended. The first TikTok video of the same clip was also deleted, but it was later re-posted by several users.

Now, two fans, who apparently attended the event, have come forward to apparently set the record straight.

A fan named Alia reported that she witnessed the couple that night, who were allegedly in a great mood. "My friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios," she tweeted.

Another fan account posted a video of Justin performing moments before the video was taken and claimed that he was just amped up from his concert.

"I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it," they tweeted.

Watch the viral video, below: