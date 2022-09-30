Hailey Bieber Says It Was ‘Right Thing’ for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to ‘Close Door’ on Relationship

Hailey Bieber's relationship with her husband Justin Bieber has always been plagued by the ghost of his highly-publicized teenage relationship with actress and singer Selena Gomez.

The former couple, known as "Jelena," were in an on-again, off-again relationship weighed down by drama for two years (officially, anyway). However, that doesn't mean the drama stopped after their split.

In 2016, Selena commented on Justin's Instagram post with at-the-time fling Sofia Richie. "If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your [new] girlfriend lol. It should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you," she wrote.

"It's funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love," Justin replied.

The same year, Justin Justin predicted the future in an interview with GQ, telling the magazine, "What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry?"

Selena then dated The Weeknd briefly before reconnecting with Justin one final time in 2018.

Amid all that, Justin was also on-again, off-again with Hailey (née Baldwin). He and Hailey were officially together in June 2018, before getting engaged in July and married in September the same year.

Now, Hailey Bieber's giving her side of the story.

On the episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper that aired Wednesday (Sept. 28), Hailey opened up about her relationship, the hate she's gotten from fans and her point of view on the back-and-forth between Selena and Justin.

For years some fans have pushed the narrative that Hailey "stole" Justin from Selena, which Hailey addressed on the podcast.

"When him and I started like, hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever at any point. I would never... it's not my character to mess with someone's relationship," she said.

"I was raised better than that," Hailey continued. "I'm not interested in doing that and I never was... I can say period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody."

Hailey added that the timelines of her relationship with Justin and Selena's relationship with Justin can seem confusing to the outside.

"The timeline also that I think sometimes is in question of like, us getting together and getting engaged and him having been spending time with his ex before that... Um, this is so crazy. I've literally never talked about this ever," Hailey went on, explaining she understands "how it looks from the outside."

"But that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door," she continued, addressing Jelena without naming them. "They were not in a relationship at that time. But of course there's a very long history there and it's not my relationship and it has nothing to do with me."

Hailey added that "it closed a chapter" for Justin and that "it was the best thing that could've happened for him to move on."

As for where she, Justin and Selena stand today, Hailey said that she has spoken to Selena since getting married to Justin and that "there's no drama, I respect her."