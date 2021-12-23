Hailey Bieber just debuted a new neck tattoo after previously requesting that her husband Justin Bieber not add any more neck ink to his growing collection.

Earlier this week, celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo unveiled one of his latest works on Hailey.

"Lil NY 🍎 love ✍🏼 on Hailey a while back #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle," he captioned the photo. Her newest ink is placed under her ear and under her diamond tattoo on her neck. The ink reads "New York" in script-style writing.

Hailey has over 20 tattoos on her body. Dr. Woo inked another small piece for her on the other side of her neck which reads, "lover."

See Hailey's new ink, below.

The irony is that Hailey asked her husband Justin to stop getting neck tattoos. He most recently got a large rose with a thorned stem tattooed that is almost the length of his neck. Dr. Woo also did this piece on him. Both Hailey and Justin have had numerous pieces completed by the famed artist.

Justin spoke about his ink and Hailey's request in his YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

"I think I'm done with my neck, that's a Hailey request," he said. "The back is still open and I don't have kids yet, so I'm thinking of getting their portraits on my back." He also added that he wouldn't tattoo his hands because of the way that his hands would look when he would wear a suit.